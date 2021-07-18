Corriente Advisors LLC Has $21.25 Million Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,682 shares during the period. TFF Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 7.8% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.17% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $156,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 179,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,177. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

