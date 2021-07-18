Corriente Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the quarter. Cue Biopharma makes up about 11.5% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.11% of Cue Biopharma worth $31,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 119,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,226. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

