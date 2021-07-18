Corriente Advisors LLC Invests $12.95 Million in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 713,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,000. Lantern Pharma comprises 4.8% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 6.38% of Lantern Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,788. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

