Corriente Advisors LLC Purchases 785,410 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology makes up approximately 9.5% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Cardiff Oncology worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

