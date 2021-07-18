Corriente Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Corriente Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Replimune Group comprises 12.1% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Replimune Group worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,586. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,473 shares of company stock worth $2,883,419. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

