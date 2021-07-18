Cosmos Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.64 or 0.00033668 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $185.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,559.57 or 0.99883938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 276,127,993 coins and its circulating supply is 218,343,390 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.