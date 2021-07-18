CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.79 target price (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

