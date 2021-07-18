Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.37. 1,414,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.50.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

