Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.54. 2,726,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,330. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.49. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 154.2% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

