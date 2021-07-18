Covalis Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 2,441,325 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,441,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,000. PG&E comprises approximately 5.9% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.12% of PG&E at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PCG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,488,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

