Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Covanta worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.