Covesting Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Covesting has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $121,705.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00790177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

