CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,454.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.63 million and $91,454.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00376312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01601814 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.