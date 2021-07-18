Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

CWK stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,856 ($50.38). The company had a trading volume of 42,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,974.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

