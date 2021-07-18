Cream Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,429.24 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Cream has a total market cap of $28,429.24 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,506.77 or 0.99925881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.01202780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00362180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00368761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050858 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.