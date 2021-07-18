Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

