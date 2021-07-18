Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

