Credit Suisse AG Buys 80,032 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Alexco Resource worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.