Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 23,586 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.32 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

