Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total value of $2,271,934.66. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

