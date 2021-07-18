Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Calavo Growers worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

