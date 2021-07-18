Credit Suisse AG Has $1.28 Million Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $143.33 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

