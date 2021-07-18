Credit Suisse AG Has $1.31 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

