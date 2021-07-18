Credit Suisse AG Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.08 per share, with a total value of $35,026.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.