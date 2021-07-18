Credit Suisse AG Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

