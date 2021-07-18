Credit Suisse AG Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

