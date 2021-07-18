Credit Suisse AG Has $1.36 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of First Busey worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Busey by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of First Busey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

