Credit Suisse AG Has $1.37 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 211.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,799,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

