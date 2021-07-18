Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000.

ARKF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53.

