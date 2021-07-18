Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,954,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

