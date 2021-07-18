Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Infinera worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

