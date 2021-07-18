Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,915 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

FBNC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

