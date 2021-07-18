Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,905 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Heritage Financial worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HFWA stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $828.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

