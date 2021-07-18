Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,952 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $905,729.60. Insiders have sold a total of 441,829 shares of company stock worth $14,823,085 over the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

