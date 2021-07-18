Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,112 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Core-Mark worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

