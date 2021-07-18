Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,328 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $36.26 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

