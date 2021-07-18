Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,677 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.