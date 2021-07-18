Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,319 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

