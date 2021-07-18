Credit Suisse AG Sells 99,224 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,105,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.45 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.