Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of AngioDynamics worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $990.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

