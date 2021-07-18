Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 2,925,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,773. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

