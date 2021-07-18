Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Hold

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.45 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAHPF. Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.