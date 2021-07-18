CROAT Trading Down 6.7% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $167,810.50 and approximately $878.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,237,940 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

