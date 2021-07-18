Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Position Lessened by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Cronos Group makes up about 8.9% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 2.38% of Cronos Group worth $83,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

