CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 113,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CFB opened at $13.29 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $685.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

