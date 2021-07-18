Crust (CRU) Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.55 or 0.01357056 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

