Crust Network (CRU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.34 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Crust Network has a market cap of $44.66 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $24.80 or 0.00078199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

