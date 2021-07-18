Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth $14,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $54.80. 325,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

