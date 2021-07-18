CryptEx Price Tops $18.04 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $6,433.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $18.04 or 0.00056917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,658.20 or 0.99906804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

