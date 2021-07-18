Crypto.com Coin Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $31.14 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00788337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040392 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

